Kansas receives 100,000th application for concealed carry

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the state has received 100,000 applications for its concealed carry program.

Schmidt says there are currently 89,399 active licenses issued in Kansas.

Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill earlier this year eliminating the licensing requirement for citizens who want to carry a concealed firearm. That law takes affect July 1.

Although a license will not be required after July 1, Kansans with a license will be able carry a concealed handgun in the 36 states with concealed carry laws.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.