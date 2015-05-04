Why would Chiefs GM John Dorsey take a chance on 1st-round pick Marcus Peters?

"It's never one thing. We're not going to dismiss a guy because it's one thing," The speaker is University of Washington coach Chris Peterson. The subject is Chiefs first-round draft pick Marcus Peters.

Peters was kicked off the Husky football team after run-ins with teammates, coaches, opponents and NCAA rules.

"We have high standards for players in our program," Peterson said, "and they are held accountable when those standards are not met."

Andy Reid and John Dorsey have standards too. They can't afford to have a first-round pick smoke dope, head butt opponents, disregard team rules and get into multiple altercations with coaches.

Reid says he trusts Dorsey's opinion, and Dorsey says he believes that Marcus Peters can follow the rules in Kansas City, something he could not do over his three years in Washington.

If they're right, the Chiefs end up with a tremendous talent at cornerback, a real difference-maker.

If they're wrong, Dorsey and Reid look bad, and their football team is weaker.

For his part, Peters says he's ready to put the past behind him. He says he's learned from his mistakes.

“I didn't handle the coaching change well and I took full responsibility for that,” Peters told the Kansas City media Saturday.

He said basically the same thing after testing positive for marijuana in 2011. He can't blame that drug issue on the new Husky coach. It occured before the coaching change was made.

Look, if he stays clean, shows up on time, doesn't try to strangle his defensive coaches, and plays to his talent level, John Dorsey looks like a genius, and his defense picks up a huge weapon.

I have no idea how nice (or not nice) the great Chiefs players of the 1960's and early 70's were. I just know they ripped teams apart on defense, and made big plays on offense.

Would I want some of those guys to baby sit my children? Perhaps not. But, when it came to playing the game, those men were special.

Proof of their talent, toughness and effort can be seen in the lobby of the Chiefs offices. There are a pair of AFL Championship trophies and a Super Bowl (Lombardi) Trophy on display.

None of them mention how nice, how "straight" and how punctual those players were.

The local media and most local fans are willing to give Dorsey and Reid the benefit of the the doubt. After all, they've had two straight winning seasons, after the nightmare that was the Scott Pioli regime.

I hope Peters ends up being a star, for his sake and for the fans.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved