Blog awards KCTV5 anchor with 'best hair' on list of local newsmen

KCTV5 News anchor Brad Stephens got a nod for the best hair in Kansas for on-air personality.

Hair-cutting blog GetGoodHead.com awarded him Monday with what they call the "biggest and most prestigious award in news."

The blog said Stephens looks like a high level executive and "sounds like a hot knife through butter."

"Three out of four doctors recommend Stephens. The fourth doctor who doesn't recommend Stephens is an idiot and should be picketed," the blog posted.

Their criteria for great hair included thick, full volume, well styled and no receding hairline. They used those four factors to evaluate the hair.

"We did not take into consideration hair color or attractiveness of the man. However, there seems to be a correlation between great hair and overall hotness," the blog states.

The blog then went state by state, listing all of the local TV stations, and pulled the head shots of all the on-air talent from each station.

They then narrowed it down to those who exhibited their four factors mentioned above and would look at Twitter and Facebook pictures to get a more accurate look at their hair.

"Sure, he's been nominated for an Emmy. But what's really impressive is his gorgeous grey hair. A Silver Fox if we've ever seen one," the blog states. "He looks just as good in khakis as he does in a $3,000 suit. When he laughs, babies stop crying and the American Flag starts waving. Once, he raised his left eyebrow and his lawn cut itself."

You can catch Stephens co-anchoring the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news on KCTV5.

