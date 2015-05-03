Volquez outpitched by Tigers' Price in Royals' 2-1 loss

Edinson Volquez was pleased with the way he pitched on Saturday.

However, Detroit Tigers ace David Price tossed a gem.

Price took a shutout into the ninth inning before finishing with a five-hitter as the Tigers beat the Royals 2-1 Saturday night.

"I thought it was a good game," Volquez said. "Three walks other than that I thought it went well. My sinker was good. I'll take it, but the biggest thing for us is wins. Tonight I think he was better than me. We all know what he can do. It's not a surprise."

Price (3-1) limited the Royals to four singles until Lorenzo Cain homered with two-out in the ninth spoiled his bid for his second career shutout. Price struck out three and walked none. His only shutout was April 24, 2012, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Price threw 106 pitches, 75 for strikes, retiring 16 on three pitches or fewer.

The Royals had only one runner reach second base before Cain's home run and that was after Price committed a fielding error in the sixth inning. He quickly got out of that by coaxing Mike Moustakas to ground into a double play.

Anthony Gose, who was 1 for 10 on this trip, had three of the Tigers' seven hits, including a double in the fifth. He scored on Ian Kinsler's RBI single to make it 2-0.

Kinsler and Yoenis Cespedes each had two hits.

The Tigers took the lead in the third on Christian Colon's throwing error. Rajai Davis, who led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a Gose single, score on the miscue.

Volquez (2-3) returned to the rotation after serving a five-game suspension and gave up the two runs and five hits, while walking three and striking out four in six innings.

"I thought he threw the ball great," Yost said. "If we turn the double play in the third, they don't score a run. In the fifth, he gives up a run on a bloop double. Gordy (Alex Gordon) made a great try to catch it and the ball bounded away. He got a pitch up to Kinsler. Besides that, he did a fantastic job of keeping us in the ballgame."

Price had a rough outing against the Yankees on April 22, when he gave up eight runs and 10 hits in 2 1-3 innings. Other than that, he has allowed eight runs and 24 hits over 37 2-3 innings (1.91 ERA) spanning five starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps strain) will get his third MRI this week in Chicago to learn if inflammation is subsiding enough to increase his throwing program.

Royals: RHP Greg Holland said he felt no discomfort after throwing 25 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. "I felt sharp especially after not throwing to live hitters in almost two weeks," Holland said. "I'm really glad the way it went." Manager Ned Yost said Holland would come off the disabled list "hopefully Tuesday."

SPA DAY

OF J.D. Martinez, who is on a 1 for 13 slide with eight strikeouts, was not in Tigers lineup for the first time. "Just sit back for a day and watch the game until you are called upon," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's almost like going to a spa for a day. It's mentally relaxing."

TIGERS LOSE CHALLENGE

The Tigers challenged Gose's out call in the seventh inning on a double play. After a three minute, 21 second review delay, the call was not reversed. "My last move was towards third base and I needed to go back and touch second," Gose said was the umpires explanation to him.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Anibal Sanchez is 5-2 with a 1.07 ERA in seven career starts against the Royals.

Royals: RHP Jeremy Guthrie is 9-7 with a 4.63 ERA in 22 appearances against the Tigers.

