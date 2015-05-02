3 arraigned in Buchanan County stabbing death

Authorities said a large blood stain was visible on the bridge, along with blood droplets on the bridge's north side rail. (Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)

A Kansas woman and two Missouri men have each been arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a man whose body was dumped in a river.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 43-year-old Kelli Hoard, 22-year-old Primalton Peterson III and 24-year-old Sean Liechti appeared in court Friday. Not guilty pleas were entered for all three.

The Elwood, Kansas, woman and two St. Joseph men are accused of killing 28-year-old Richard Berry. His body was found last Saturday in the Third Fork of the Platte River near Easton.

A probable cause statement alleges Hoard stabbed the victim with a knife, while the two men pinned Berry to the ground.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 28.

