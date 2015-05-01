Chiefs pick offensive lineman Mitch Morse, WR Chris Conley, CB Steven Nelson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs attempted to shore up their porous offensive line by selecting Mitch Morse from nearby Missouri with their second-round pick in Friday night's NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Morse played center and guard for the Tigers before shifting to right tackle in 2013 and left tackle last year. He could play any of those positions for the Chiefs, who lost center Rodney Hudson to free agency and need help elsewhere on the line.

Kansas City also had needs at wide receiver and inside linebacker, but runs at both spots early in the second round left the Chiefs taking a local player.

They moved up four spots in a trade with the Vikings on Friday night to choose Georgia wide receiver Chris Conley in the third round of the NFL draft.

Kansas City got the wide receiver it wanted with the No. 76 overall pick. The Vikings got the Chiefs' original third-round pick, No. 80 overall, and a sixth-round choice in the trade.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Conley fills a massive need for the Chiefs, who signed Jeremy Maclin in free agency but had to cut Dwayne Bowe in a cash-saving move. Conley is known for his speed and athleticism, catching 36 passes for 657 yards and eight TDs last season.

The Chiefs added their second cornerback in the first three rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night when they chose Oregon State's Steven Nelson with the No. 98 overall pick.

The 5-foot-10 Nelson had 60 tackles and two picks for the Beavers last season, rarely backing down from a tackle and showing a nose for the ball in run defense.

Nelson can play a variety of roles, but may see time as the nickel back as a rookie.

They added depth across the board on Saturday in the final rounds of the draft.

The Chiefs started by choosing Georgia linebacker Ramik Wilson in the fourth round. They added another linebacker, D.J. Alexander of Oregon State, and Illinois State tight end James O'Shaughnessy in the fifth. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches from Southern Miss went in the sixth round, and Northern Illinois wide receiver Da'Ron Brown in the seventh.

The Chiefs picked cornerback Marcus Peters in the first round Thursday night. They also had two third-round picks later Friday night.

