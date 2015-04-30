Duffy throws gem, Hosmer homers, Royals beat Tigers 8-1

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas (8) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) celebrate following a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO, Thursday. The Royals defeated the Tigers 8-1. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Danny Duffy pitched shutout ball into the eighth and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Thursday night.

The Royals lost 13 of 19 to Detroit last year to finish a game behind the Tigers, who have won the past four AL Central titles.

Duffy gave up his first run when Rajai Davis' single scored Jose Iglesias, who led off the inning with a triple. Duffy (2-0) struck out seven and walked two, while allowing seven hits before being replaced by Jason Frasor with no outs in the eighth.

Hosmer, who also homered Wednesday at Cleveland, drove an Alfredo Simon pitch to center with Mike Moustakas aboard in the Royals' three-run third. Moustakas doubled home Alex Gordon with the first run.

The Royals batted around in a five-run fifth, which included a Gordon two-run single and Kendrys Morales and Salvador Perez hitting successive RBI doubles. Christian Colon also drove in a run with a single.

Jarod Dyson had three singles as the Royals banged out 14 hits. Every Royal starter collected at least one hit.

Tigers right-hander Alfredo Simon (4-1) had allowed five runs and 22 hits in winning his first four starts, but the Royals knocked him out after 4 1-3 innings, giving up six runs on nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Joe Nathan underwent season-ending elbow surgery. He registered just one save this year before going on the disabled list. . RHP Justin Verlander will have his third MRI early next week in Chicago to establish how much inflammation remains in his sore right triceps. He reported no discomfort after light toss Thursday.

Royals: SS Alcides Escobar was not in the lineup with concussion-like symptoms after being hit in the cheek by a Danny Salazar pitch Wednesday in Cleveland. Escobar will be tested again Friday. . RHP Greg Holland had his second bullpen session since going on the disabled list April 18 with a pectoral strain.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Rookie LHP Kyle Lobstein, who has held left-handed hitters to .229 average, starts the second game of this series.

Royals: RHP Chris Young makes his first start after a 1-0 record and a 1.86 ERA in five relief appearances.

