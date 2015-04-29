Escobar avoids serious injury as Royals lose 7-5 to Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Alcides Escobar was shaken up, slightly bruised and suffering from a low-level headache.

The Royals' shortstop considered those to be very good signs after being struck on the batting helmet with a pitch Wednesday night.

Escobar sustained a left cheek contusion -- and no broken bones -- when he was hit by a fastball from Danny Salazar in the fifth inning of the Cleveland Indians' 7-5 win over Kansas City.

"It hit straight on my helmet and I was real dizzy when it happened, but I feel way better now," the 28-year-old Venezuelan said. "I feel OK, not bad, way better than when I got hit."

The Royals' training staff examined a prone Escobar in the batter's box before he walked off the field with little assistance. He was not taken to the hospital for X-rays after passing an exercise to test his jaw strength.

"Obviously, there is concern there, but Esky is feeling better, which is a relief to all of us," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "He has no fracture and good jaw strength -- he bit on a tongue depressor pretty hard when they asked him -- but we'll see where he's at tomorrow.

"The disabled list is a possibility, but I don't think he'll need it."

Escobar traveled home with the Royals, who won the first two games of the series before dropping the finale. They haven't swept the Indians in Cleveland since June 24-26, 2003.

Kansas City right-hander Yordano Ventura (2-2) allowed five runs in 5 1-3 innings as he appeals his seven-game suspension for instigating a brawl against the White Sox.

The fiery pitcher was ejected from his previous two starts after hitting Oakland's Brett Lawrie with a pitch on April 18, then exchanging words with Chicago's Adam Eaton five days later.

Ventura kept his cool on the 55-degree evening, but only struck out one and walked four.

"It was just a bad day for me," he said. "From the first inning, I had no command of my fastball or breaking ball."

Yost was pleased with Ventura's composure, if not his results.

"I thought Yordano did a really, really good job with his emotions," Yost said. "There is a fine line between being a fierce competitor and not stepping over the line. It's a learning process that he's going through."

Salazar (3-0) went six innings for the win despite giving up a two-run homer to Eric Hosmer. Mike Moustakas went 2 for 4 with a run, finishing the Royals' six-game road trip 12 for 26 (.462) with five runs and three RBIs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) played catch one day after throwing 15 pitches off the mound. The All-Star closer is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list when he is eligible on May 3.

Indians: C Yan Gomes (right knee sprain) has begun to take dry swings, according to manager Terry Francona. The team projected a six-to-eight-week recovery when he was injured on April 10 against Detroit.

RECOVERY ROAD

Kansas City RHP Luke Hochevar (right elbow) tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday on his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Omaha. He has pitched three times in six days while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy will pitch the opener of a four-game series against Detroit at Kauffman Stadium. He is 1-6 in his career against the Tigers, including 0-3 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts in 2014.

Indians: LHP T.J. House takes the mound in the first game of a four-game home set against Toronto. Cleveland has a 7-1 record in his eight career starts at Progressive Field, where he is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA.

