Metro family lives through Nepal earthquake

Aid groups are rushing to get crucial supplies to survivors of Nepal's devastating earthquake, which has killed more than 2,500 people. Here's a look at humanitarian efforts under way in Nepal and how to donate online.

Aid groups are rushing to get crucial supplies to survivors of Nepal's devastating earthquake, which has killed more than 2,500 people. Here's a look at humanitarian efforts under way in Nepal and how to donate online.

Drew and Lauren Timberlake along with their three children in Nepal.

A local family is experiencing the devastation in Nepal firsthand.

Drew and Lauren Timberlake were in the country on a mission trip when the ground started shaking. Drew Timberlake believes his experience in Nepal is providence.

"It was intense. It's been an intense experience, but we feel like we are here for the reason. The timing wasn't coincidence," he said.

Saturday's 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 5,000 people, injured twice that many and left tens of thousands homeless. Drew Timberlake said he remembers watching buildings around him collapse as he took his family to safety.

"As I started feeling the ground shake, I stood up and fell back down. I realized this was the real deal," he said.

The family's electricity and internet connection are back, but shaky. Drew Timberlake said the worst part was the series of aftershocks that followed.

"Fear takes over. You're expecting the next one. How big is it going to be?" he said.

But as the dust settled the Timberlakes did whatever they could to help, sifting through rubble to rescue small children. They continue to post on their blog, writing about what the country needs and how their family is doing.

"We're sitting in a bad situation," Drew Timberlake said.

He said few people in the area have clean water to drink. He is sick, as are all three of his children. His mother and father in Kansas City are worried.

"I don't like having my grandchildren there without water. But I feel like they're where they need to be and when it's time to come home, they'll come home," Carla Timberlake, Drew's mother, said.

Drew Timberlake's wife and kids will leave the country before things get worse, but he plans to stay.

"We're trying to make the most of our time here and how we can be of use to the people around us," he said.

He believes it's his mission to help, earthquake or not.

The Timberlakes are working with Mission Adelante in Kansas City, KS. They had gone to Nepal to provide medical care.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.