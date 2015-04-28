Royals score 6 in 7th to overtake Indians 11-5

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Kendry Morales' three-run homer capped a six-run seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 11-5 on Tuesday night.

Kansas City's big inning came after Cleveland had taken a 5-3 lead on Brandon Moss' three-run homer in the sixth.

Alcides Escobar's two-run double off Scott Atchison (0-1) tied the game. Escobar scored the go-ahead run from second on Mike Moustakas' infield hit and Morales later hit his third homer of the season to dead center off Bryan Shaw.

Brandon Finnegan (1-0) picked up his first career win despite allowing Moss' home run.

Alex Gordon homered and drove in two runs for the Royals, who had a season-high 18 hits.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona met with his team for a pep talk following Monday's defeat, but the Indians lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Cleveland (6-13) has the worst record in the American League and the worst home mark (1-6) in the majors.

Trevor Bauer, who missed his scheduled start Saturday because of food poisoning, allowed three runs in six innings, but Cleveland's bullpen gave up eight runs over the final three innings.

Gordon's leadoff homer in the second gave Kansas City the lead. Michael Bourn's two-run single in the bottom of the inning put Cleveland ahead. Omar Infante's single tied the game in the fourth before Gordon's single in the sixth put the Royals ahead.

Kansas City's go-ahead run in the seventh came after Escobar's double tied the game. Moustakas' high chopper was fielded by first baseman Carlos Santana, but pitcher Mark Rzepczynski missed the bag covering first. Escobar kept running and slid home as catcher Brett Hayes failed to hold on to the ball.

Finnegan, who pitched well down the stretch for the Royals last season after being called up from the minors, allowed one run in one inning. Chris Young, Jason Fraser and Yohan Pino all worked a scoreless inning.

Royals starter Jeremy Guthrie allowed four runs in five-plus innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) could be activated off the DL when he is eligible on May 3. The two-time All-Star closer threw 15 pitches off a mound before the game. Holland played catch Sunday and Monday with no pain.

Indians: Nick Swisher (surgery on both knees) continued his minor league rehab at Triple-A Columbus with two hits and two RBIs as the DH on Tuesday. He could rejoin the Indians next week.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Yordano Ventura, who is appealing his seven-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl against the White Sox last week, makes his fifth start of the season.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar will try to match a career-high three-game winning streak. He struck out a career-best 11 and held Detroit to one run in seven innings on Friday.

