Resigned Bishop Finn to preside over ordinations in May

Bishop Robert Finn, who resigned last week as leader of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, will preside over the ordinations of seven deacons next month. (AP, File) Bishop Robert Finn, who resigned last week as leader of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, will preside over the ordinations of seven deacons next month. (AP, File)

Bishop Robert Finn, who resigned last week as leader of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, will preside over the ordinations of seven deacons next month.

Diocese officials said Monday the ordinations on May 23 conflict with the schedule of Archbishop Joseph Naumann, who was appointed temporary leader of the diocese after Finn resigned.

The Kansas City Star reports Naumann will preside over ordinations of deacons of the Kansas City, Kansas, diocese, which he leads, at the same time the ordinations are scheduled in the Missouri diocese.

Naumann also said he wanted to respect the wishes of the seven Missouri deacons, who received their training under Finn's guidance.

Diocese spokesman Jack Smith said ordinations are scheduled months in advance and must be performed by a bishop.

