Resigned Bishop Finn to preside over ordinations in May

The Kansas City area Catholic Diocese and Bishop Robert Finn face misdemeanor charges for the handling of a priest accused of possessing child pornography. This is the first time a bishop in the United States has faced charges for allegedly protecting an abusive priest. Finn and the diocese deny the allegations.

Kansas City Bishop Robert Finn was found guilty of failing to report abusive priest to state authorities. A Jackson County judge acquitted him of a second similar charge.

The criminal case against the highest-ranking Catholic official in the U.S. to be charged with shielding an abusive priest is poised to reach a surprisingly swift end. Jackson County, Mo., prosecutors

Stories:Attorney: KC Catholic Diocese violated child pornography lawsBishop's lawyer files motion to dismissJudge rules to let trial proceed for bishop, KC Catholic DioceseBishop Finn's Response To Rev.

Stories:Attorney: KC Catholic Diocese violated child pornography lawsBishop's lawyer files motion to dismissJudge rules to let trial proceed for bishop, KC Catholic DioceseBishop Finn's Response To Rev.

Pope Francis needs to take quick action against Kansas City's bishop for failing to report a pedophile priest, Cardinal Sean O'Malley said this week. He is head of the Catholic Church's commission cracking down on child abuse in the church.

Pope Francis needs to take quick action against Kansas City's bishop for failing to report a pedophile priest, Cardinal Sean O'Malley said this week. He is head of the Catholic Church's commission cracking down on child abuse in the church.

Roman Catholics in the Kansas City area have joined a formal request to Pope Francis to discipline Bishop Robert Finn, who was convicted in 2012 of failing to report a priest involved in child pornography.

Roman Catholics in the Kansas City area have joined a formal request to Pope Francis to discipline Bishop Robert Finn, who was convicted in 2012 of failing to report a priest involved in child pornography. An

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Robert Finn, the leader of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Roman Catholic Diocese who failed to report a pedophile priest.

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Robert Finn, the leader of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Roman Catholic Diocese who failed to report a pedophile priest.

Resigned Bishop Finn to preside over ordinations in May

Bishop Robert Finn, who resigned last week as leader of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, will preside over the ordinations of seven deacons next month. (AP, File)

Bishop Robert Finn, who resigned last week as leader of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, will preside over the ordinations of seven deacons next month.

Diocese officials said Monday the ordinations on May 23 conflict with the schedule of Archbishop Joseph Naumann, who was appointed temporary leader of the diocese after Finn resigned.

The Kansas City Star reports Naumann will preside over ordinations of deacons of the Kansas City, Kansas, diocese, which he leads, at the same time the ordinations are scheduled in the Missouri diocese.

Naumann also said he wanted to respect the wishes of the seven Missouri deacons, who received their training under Finn's guidance.

Diocese spokesman Jack Smith said ordinations are scheduled months in advance and must be performed by a bishop.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.