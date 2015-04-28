Man faces federal charges after Missouri teen found to New Mexico

Raymond Vallia of Albuquerque, NM, already faced kidnapping charges in Henry County, Missouri, after he was found with the girl in March in New Mexico.

A 55-year-old man is facing federal charges after a 13-year-old Missouri girl was found with him in New Mexico.

Raymond Vallia of Albuquerque, NM, already faced kidnapping charges in Henry County, Missouri, after he was found with the girl in March in New Mexico.

The Kansas City Star reports authorities recently charged him in federal court with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Court documents indicate the girl met Vallia online and they exchanged sexually explicit messages before she disappeared from her home. She told authorities she planned to live with Vallia, who would pretend to be her father.

Vallia is being held in the Henry County Detention Center.

The federal charge carries a potential life sentence.

