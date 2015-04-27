Ex-Missouri star Shane Ray busted for pot days before NFL Draft

Former Missouri and Bishop Miege star Shane Ray has been arrested for possession of pot.

Ray was the 2014 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and was expected to be one of the first ten players selected at this week's NFL Draft.

The Missouri highway patrol reports that Ray was pulled over for speeding Monday morning in Cooper County, Missouri. The trooper smelled what he believed was unsmoked marijuana.

A search of the car revealed less than 35 grams of pot. In Missouri, that is a misdemeanor.

Corporal Scott White of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Ray was cooperative during the stop. The defensive end/outside linebacker was released on his own recognizance.

The NFL is sensitive to pot use, testing the league's players and coaches for marijuana, as well as other illegal drugs. A history of pot use can effect a player's standing with teams, and hurt his draft stock.

