Royals LF Gordon leaps into stands for great catch

Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon has made a terrific leaping catch against the Chicago White Sox.

Gordon hustled over and jumped into the stands down the left-field line to grab a foul ball off the bat of Micah Johnson in the sixth inning on Sunday. He landed in a group of fans, but Gordon returned to the field and it looked as if everyone was OK.

Gordon has won four consecutive Gold Gloves.

