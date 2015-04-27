Royals LF Gordon leaps into stands for great catch - KCTV5

Royals LF Gordon leaps into stands for great catch

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
CHICAGO (AP) -

Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon has made a terrific leaping catch against the Chicago White Sox.

Gordon hustled over and jumped into the stands down the left-field line to grab a foul ball off the bat of Micah Johnson in the sixth inning on Sunday. He landed in a group of fans, but Gordon returned to the field and it looked as if everyone was OK.

Gordon has won four consecutive Gold Gloves.

