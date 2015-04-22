Lee's Summit rallies to support officer battling flesh-eating bacteria

Residents of Lee's Summit and eastern Jackson County are rallying together to support an ailing police officer and his family.

Josh Ward, a detective for the Lee's Summit Police Department, is recovering from surgery to treat the flesh-eating infection.

Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe account created to help pay for his medical expenses. People are lining up to provide meals to his grief-stricken family.

Frontier Justice is donating money raised at their gun range on Thursday to the Ward family.

"Police officers here in this community and everywhere across this nation risk their lives every day for our safety so what little we can do to give back, why shouldn't we?" said Bren Brown, president of Frontier Justice.

The community support is much appreciated, according to Dave Moore, a family friend.

"The Ward family is tremendously overwhelmed with the support they've received," Moore said.

Those who love Ward are praying for his recovery and remain optimistic, Moore said.

"We're looking forward to his recovery and planning for it," he said. "We're hoping to see him conscious being able to visit with the wife and kids soon, but we're still cautiously optimistic and taking it one day at a time."

Ward has been with the Lee's Summit Police Department for nine years. Habanero's in Lee's Summit will be donating 10 percent of their sales on May 13 to the Ward family.

