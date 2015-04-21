Topeka man pleads not guilty to federal terrorism charges

John T. Booker Jr.'s hearing Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City, KS, comes after a grand jury handed down a three-count indictment for the 20-year-old last week.

A 20-year-old Topeka man pleads not guilty to federal charges accusing him of trying to bomb an Army installation in support of a terrorist group.

John T. Booker Jr. appeared in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, KS, on Tuesday wearing an orange jumpsuit and his legs in shackles. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Booker politely responded to Judge James P. O'Hara's questions as he entered his plea.

He's charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, attempting to damage property by means of an explosive and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Booker was arrested near Junction City on April 10 by FBI agents who say he was trying to arm a fake car bomb he planned to detonate at Fort Riley.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.