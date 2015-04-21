Area music teacher faces more accusations of child molestation

A Johnson County music teacher is facing new allegations of sex crimes involving children.

Sean Dow, a former instructor at Funky Munky Music, is charged with inappropriately touching two children inside the store.

After prosecutors went public, four more have come forward to say they were inappropriately touched by the Overland Park man during music lessons. Police are investigating those allegations and then will turn over their case file to prosecutors.

The investigation includes a woman who said she was 16 years old in 2005 when Dow touched her inappropriately while she was looking to purchase a guitar. She said she didn't file a police report at the time but contacted authorities after seeing the news report.

"She had gone there to purchase a guitar from him, and he fondled her on two different occasions," Officer Gary Mason said.

Prosecutors say that the most recent molestation occurred on Feb. 7, and that victim reported the case to police the next day.

The mother of a 12-year-old girl says her daughter is one of the victims. She urged parents to talk to their children.

"Tell them to always be safe. Tell them always tell the truth. Always come to you no matter what," she said.

