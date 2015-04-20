Accused child rapist caught via Facebook messages

A former Shawnee Mission East student, who has been accused of sex crimes with a then 11-year-old girl, was discovered thanks to his Facebook messages.

Kessler Lichtenegger, 18, was arrested in March, charged with rape or intercourse with no consent, aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14, two counts of electronic solicitation and two counts of exploitation. The alleged crimes occurred when he was 17 years old, and he was ordered to stand trial as an adult.

Police say it was the father of two girls, ages 11 and 12, who discovered that Lichtenegger had sent his daughters dirty pictures and sexual demands via Facebook.

The Shawnee Mission School District's head of security says young girls are especially at risk.

"High school girls are at risk, middle school girls are even more at risk," John Douglass tells KCTV5 news. "It comes at a time when they are terribly unsure of themselves."

Lichtenegger's messages were discovered just 10 days after they were sent.

This case has parents like Nicole Porter on-edge, when it comes to social media.

"As a parent, I feel like, under the age of 18, there's no such thing as privacy," she tells KCTV5 News. "I'm very hands on, very nosy."

Lichtenegger remains behind bars.

According to court documents, the father of the 11-year-old girl found disturbing messages and X-rated pictures on her Facebook page. The girl's mother then discovered her older daughter had been molested by the suspect when she was 13 years old. Lichtenegger allegedly began sending the girl sexually explicit photos when she was 12 years old.

Detectives reviewed the suspect's Facebook and cell phone records, and they allegedly showed sexually explicit conversations between the suspect and one of the girls.

