Chiefs walking a tightrope with team's top pass rusher

While the Chiefs are preparing for next week's NFL Draft, they are also holding their breath concerning their top pass rusher.

As a non-exclusive franchise-tagged player, Justin Houston is free to pursue a deal with any NFL team, but that team would have to give the Chiefs two first-round draft picks. A steep price, even for a premier pass rusher.

Still, the possibility exists that KC could lose one of their best players- a frightening thought for Coach Andy Reid.

"We want him here, and that's been stated before," he told KCTV5 Monday. "He's a good person and a good player. and he's one of our team leaders."

While the team has been unable to negotiate a long-term deal with Houston, Reid is not giving up.

"Sometimes, these things take time to get worked out," he says.

Chiefs fans are hoping that the rising star is in a Chiefs uniform next season, with or without a long-term deal.

In other news, Alex Smith has been cleared to play football. The quarterback missed the Chiefs final game with a lacerated spleen.

