Lee's Summit detective battles rare flesh-eating bacteria

A Lee's Summit detective is hospitalized in critical condition as he battles a rare, flesh-eating bacteria.

Josh Ward, 34, a nine-year veteran of the police department, is fighting for his life. His doctors must perform almost daily surgeries to remove infected tissue.

"It's tremendously shocking to see someone who is so healthy and vibrant go through something like this," Lee's Summit Police Chaplain Dave Moore said. "It's very unexpected."

It began with a trip to the emergency room last week. Ward started experiencing severe pain, which caused him to make three trips to a hospital in Lee's Summit.

On the third visit, surgeons discovered a serious infection that required immediate removal of nearly all the tissue and muscle from his armpit to groin on his right side. That was when he was transported to Saint Luke's hospital in Kansas City.

What he is battling is a suspected flesh-eating bacteria called necrotizing fasciitis. It's a bacteria that can spread quickly, and it is pretty rare.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, less than 1,000 cases are reported across the United States every year.

The medical team at Saint Luke's is working around the clock to stop additional spreading of the bacteria, but they say there is little chance Josh could have infected people through contact.

"They don't have to be fearful," Dr. Scott Sagraves told KCTV5's Brix Fowler. "This is not a contagious thing and they are not at risk of contracting this infection."

Ward is married with three children, and he is the sole provider for his family.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with his medical expenses. So far, about $10,000 has been raised. Click here to donate. The family has disclosed details on Caring Bridge about his battles including a prayer group and food group at this link.

