Royals' Ventura ejected after hitting Lawrie with pitch

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, left, and catcher Salvador Perez, right, during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, April 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Yordano Ventura has been ejected from Kansas City's game against Oakland after hitting A's third baseman Brett Lawrie with what appeared to be a retaliatory pitch.

Lawrie drew the ire of the Royals the previous night when he slid hard and late into Alcides Escobar at second base. Escobar wound up with a sprained left knee in the collision.

Ventura had already been pounded for five runs in the fourth inning when Lawrie stepped to the plate Saturday night. Ventura uncorked a fastball that hit Lawrie on the left elbow, and plate umpire Jim Joyce immediately ejected the hard-throwing right-hander from the game.

Both benches and bullpens emptied for the second straight night. No punches were thrown.

Yohan Pino replaced Ventura, who was cheered as he entered the dugout.

