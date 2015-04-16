Sen. Pat Roberts' ringtone is Frozen's 'Let it go' and it interrupted a committee hearing

As Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack answered a question from Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas), the Senator's cell phone started ringing, revealing that his ring tone is none other than weapons-grade earworm "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen."

One senator found a way to unintentionally break the ice of a traditionally buttoned up Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday with a ringtone straight out of Disney.

The Committee was meeting to discuss "Congress and U.S. Tariff Policy."

"Oh, come on," Roberts said as he removed the phone from his pocket. "Just 'let it go' mister," he added.

No one from the Senator's office was able to immediately respond with a comment.

