Police: Man fatally shot inside college's parking garage

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -

Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot inside a University of Missouri parking garage.

Officials say college officer found the man late Wednesday on the garage's second floor and shots were fired after the man was cornered. 

A Columbia police officer arrived, and more shots were fired. 

Jill Schlude, Columbia deputy police chief, says it was unclear which of the officers shot the suspect, who is believed to be a 51-year-old suspect in an earlier crime.

The Columbia Missourian reports the university officer injured his finger. Both officers are on paid administrative leave.

Schlude says Columbia police had issued a warning Wednesday evening for the suspect, after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint in her car at a grocery store. He is a registered sex offender.

