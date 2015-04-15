Records reveal details from 'high-end' clothing thefts

Kelli Jo Bauer is accused in court documents of using social media to advertise the sale of more than 1,000 items of women's clothing.

Newly released court documents show that a Facebook post first led police to investigate an Overland Park woman charged with stealing more than $100,000 worth of "high-end" clothing.

Detectives found racks of high-end clothing and counterfeit purses when they raided the home of Kelli Jo Bauer. Many still had their price tags on them.

The documents say she was arrested this month after undercover detectives posing as customers went to her $900,000 home in an upscale Overland Park development. Bauer allegedly told the police that she was selling the items because she was a "compulsive shopper" and had lost weight.

Authorities said they collected 85 boxes of clothing and other evidence from Bauer's home.

After receiving a tip about Bauer's posts on a swap-and-shop Facebook pages, undercover officers began tailing Bauer on March 26. When she went into the Gap store, she allegedly swiped several white shirts, according to court documents.

On April 1, she allegedly store a dress from a store at Prairie Fire. She went to more stores and stuffed at least one shirt into her purse, according to court documents. she allegedly stole three softballs at a sporting good store.

She returned home and was then arrested.

"This is unlike any cases we've had previously," Overland Park Officer Gary Mason said. "The number of detectives that we've had to put on this case just to log the evidence is quite a few. The man hours is really up there."

Bauer is on house arrest as a condition of bond. Her Defense attorney Scott Gyllenborg could not be reached for comment.

