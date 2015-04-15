Chiefs' Sean Smith receives 2 years probation for DUI

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith is in trouble with the law after an incident that happened in the wee hours of the morning Monday.

Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith was given two years of probation after pleading guilty to a DUI charge last year, according to reports.

He was cited last June for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more, driving a vehicle in a careless manner by attempting to make a left turn at an intersection and failing to slow down, causing the vehicle to run into a light pole and no insurance.

Smith also pleaded guilty in Kansas City Municipal Court on March 9 that he failed to present proof of insurance.

According to court records, the charge for careless driving was dropped. He paid fines of $346.50 for the DUI and $548.50 for failure to present insurance.

Smith's probation reportedly ends March 9, 2017. He could also face a two-game suspension from the NFL because of the guilty plea.

This comes after Kansas City police were patrolling the area of 10th Street and Grand Boulevard about in the early hours of the morning on June 9, 2014, when they saw Smith try to turn left at 12th Street and Grand Boulevard and lose control.

He lost control and struck a light post at the intersection.

Police said Smith appeared confused and began mumbling statements that the officer did not understand. The police report said that the officer asked Smith if he needed medical attention, but he said he did not want to be seen by EMS.

Police said Smith's vehicle had major front end and undercarriage damage. The light pole was hit with such force that it was broken and found on the sidewalk.

Smith turns 28 in July. He signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Chiefs in March 2013. The Miami Dolphins drafted Smith in 2009 in the second round.

