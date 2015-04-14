Teen certified to stand trial as adult in fatal crash

Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old driver hit two pedestrians and killed a 52-year-old Overland Park man. Neighbors who raced to the aid of the injured were angered by the teen driver's actions.

A 17-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after hitting two pedestrians and killing an Overland Park man.

A Johnson County judge said 17-year-old Connor Estrella should stand trial as an adult on allegations that he was driving drunk when he plowed into a man and a woman, killing the man.

Maureen Hogg described the chaos as she was standing outside with her friend, Kevin Moroney, when Estrella's vehicle smashed into them while they were standing outside in Moroney's quiet Overland Park neighborhood.

"I don't remember the impact, but I remember finding the light and crawling on my elbows," Hogg recalled in court Tuesday. "I said, 'Where is Kevin?' That's when they told me what happened to him."

Both her legs were broken and she suffered a concussion. In addition to bruising, she needed stitches in her head and forehead.

Estrella was initially charged in juvenile court. His family wanted to keep the prosecution there.

But prosecutors argued that he should stand trial as an adult on charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery.

He allegedly was so drunk that he could not recite his ABCs or count backwards. His blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit, prosecutors say.

Estrella was on probation for previous drug and alcohol cases, and he was suppose to be home that night at 9:30 p.m. It was 11 p.m. when the crash occurred on Aug. 7.

An Overland Park police officer testified Tuesday that Estrella was distraught after the crash due to the severity of the injuries. Officer Andrew Black said Estrella told him that he was looking at his phone when he hit Hogg and Moroney.

The victim's family was relieved that the judge concurred. Jackie Moroney, who lost her son, and other family members said teens and young adults need to know there are consequences for their actions, and the news coverage of Estrella's case could help some teens change their lifestyles and actions.

