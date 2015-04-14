Music teacher accused of molesting 2 young children

A mother hopes her daughter's quick actions will keep a music teacher accused of molesting two young students far away from other children.

Sean Andrew Dow is charged with inappropriately touching two kids inside the Funky Munky Music store that's located on Shawnee Mission Parkway near Long Avenue.

The mother said, after her third guitar lesson, her 12-year-old daughter burst out of her electric guitar lessons very upset. The moment they got into the car she shouted that her instructor had touched her inappropriately.

"You want to go back in there and do the unthinkable, but you have to remain calm and do the right thing. We went to the police," said the mother, whose identity is being kept hidden to protect her daughter.

Another victim also told police that Dow touched him or her inside the music store in September 2013 and again last October.

The district attorney worries that there could be more victims, which is why he wants parents to talk to their kids if they brought them to Funky Munky Music for lessons with Dow.

“We are concerned,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said. “We feel it is important to reach out to the community that they check and ensure there aren't other victims out there."

Those who have concerns about their children's involvement with Dow should report them to Shawnee police.

Police say Dow preyed on at least two different victims, both under the age of 14. He is accused of inappropriately touching them several times dating back to 2013 for one of the victims and as recently as February of this year for the other victim.

“Anytime we feel there is a potential of other victims we think it is important to alert the public in order to make sure there is justice for all people,” Howe said.

KCTV5 talked to Parker Daniels, the store's manager, by phone. He is out of town, but sent a statement that says,

"We would like to thank Shawnee Law Enforcement for bringing this to our attention quickly so we could immediately end our relationship with Mr Dow. We have fully acted upon the suggestions of Law Enforcement from day one and have even been commended by them for how we've addressed the situation. We will continue to work closely with them through anything they might need. We are severely disappointed about the allegations against Mr Dow, as we have always put the safety of our students and customers first. Even though he had no previous legal grievances against him, we have decided to add the extra precaution of periodically background checking our entire staff to ensure additional safety of our customers and students."

After sharing their story, the concerned mother hopes many families will have important conversations.

“Please listen and take action,” she said. "Talk to your children. Tell them to be safe. Always tell the truth. Come to you no matter what."

What was very shocking to this mother is that she was sitting right outside the room where her daughter was having guitar lessons. She said the day this happened Dow had blocked the window into the room with his back.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.