MoDOT temporarily closes downtown I-70 bridge for emergency repairs

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Crews have temporarily closed the Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 35 southbound ramp bridge until further notice. 

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. Repairs could take a minimum of two to three weeks or longer.

Engineers found significant deterioration Tuesday to the structure of the ramp bridge during a routine, annual inspection. Their pictures show deterioration and rust to the structure located on the west edge of downtown Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the aging bridge was built in 1967, and thousands of vehicles use it daily. It is one of 1,400 bridges in the Kansas City region. 

Missouri has over 10,000 bridges to maintain across the state. 

