Sporting KC loses key player to injury

Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara has been diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left ankle.

The 26-year-old centerback leads the team in scoring with two goals, while anchoring the league's best defense.

The injury is serious and will probably wipe out the rest of Opara's season.

He was hurt in the 81st minute of Saturday's night's scoreless tie with Real Salt Lake.

He missed much of last year, after undergoing surgery on his right ankle.

