Grieving mother says deaths of father, son outside Jewish site still haunting

Exactly one year ago, Mindy Corporon's world would change forever. In a sickening split second, she lost her father and her 14-year-old son when a gunman went berserk.

Exactly one year ago, Mindy Corporon's world would change forever.

In a sickening split second, she lost her father and her 14-year-old son when a gunman went berserk. Her screams at the crime scene haunted those who heard them.



On this one year memorial of their deaths, she says one word describes her: sad.

"Every time that we go to a restaurant, we talk about what he would have ordered. Every time I see a young person getting a summer job, I think, 'is that the job he would have had?' So I'm sad," she said.

William Corporon, 69, and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, were shot to death outside of the Jewish Community Center on April 13, 2014. Another victim, Terri LaManno, 53, was killed at the nearby Village Shalom retirement home as she visited her dying mother.



Self-described, white supremacist Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. is charged in their deaths. He has said he intended to kill Jews. All three were Christians.



In the year since that awful day, Mindy Corporon has stayed busy, planning the events surrounding the SevenDays-Make A Ripple: Change the World mission which lead up to Monday's memorial.

It's her way of healing and helping others to be more understanding. But at times, she says the healing process has been a living nightmare.

"There were clearly days when I did not want to live. I mean it is excruciating. But you go to that dark space, and I think about God and I think about them being in Heaven, and so it is my faith that pulls me out of that dark space," she said.

As a grieving mother, she has also had to worry about how the tragedy is affecting her youngest son, Lucas.

"Today, I can tell you that we're all in a much better place, but we've needed therapy. We are seeking counseling. We're not just walking through this on our own," she said.

While in court facing murder charges, Cross has had several outbursts. Some would describe it as spewing hate.

Mindy Corporon says that is why she always makes herself available to the media during his court appearances so that she can offer a dose of optimism and maybe some healing.

"We do not want the defendant or anyone like him to have a platform of evil," she said.

She wants people to know how much positive support she has received from the community and how much it's helped her since the horrible tragedy of 12 months ago.

"I can't believe that I have survived a year," she said. "I'm not just surviving, I'm healing. I'm getting better."

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.