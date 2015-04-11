NTSB releases preliminary report on Pleasanton plane crash - KCTV5

NTSB releases preliminary report on Pleasanton plane crash

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Linn County News) (Courtesy: Linn County News)
PLEASANTON, KS (AP) -

Federal officials say last month's deadly crash of a small plane happened soon after the kit-built aircraft took off from a private east-central Kansas airstrip.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday. The March 31 crash killed 67-year-old Herbert Lewis Siegel of Stillwell, who was flying the plane, and 57-year-old Brian Clark Decker of Independence, MO.

The report said the 2006 Zodiac CH 601 XL was barely airborne when it drifted off an extended runway. The two-seat airplane then collided with some trees and burst into flames about two miles northwest of Pleasanton.

Two witnesses told investigators they saw the airplane lift off with its nose unusually high and that they were unsure whether the craft's tail struck the ground.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.