What do you think about legalizing marijuana?

The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic in the Kansas City metro.

Colorado voters enacted Amendment 64 in November 2012 legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state. 

In April, Wichita voters approved an ordinance that eases penalties for marijuana users.

  • Do you think medical marijuana should be legal?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    92%
    3938 votes
    No
    6%
    237 votes
    Undecided
    2%
    107 votes

  • Do you think recreational marijuana should be legal?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    87%
    4736 votes
    No
    10%
    551 votes
    Undecided
    3%
    173 votes
