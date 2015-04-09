Kansas City man guilty of vehicular manslaughter involving prescription drugs

Anthony J. Battaglia, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Platte County courtroom to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly driving at more than 80 miles per hour while on several different prescription drugs.

A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to killing another man while speeding and under the influence of drugs.

Anthony J. Battaglia, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Platte County courtroom to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly driving at more than 80 miles per hour while on several different prescription drugs.

"Even though the drugs in this defendant's system are legal when prescribed, it's still illegal to drive when impaired by them. Sadly, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather is dead because of the defendant's irresponsible actions," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

Battaglia's GMC Yukon left the road and rear-ended a Chevrolet Malibu parked on the shoulder near Interstate 435 and MO Highway 152 last February.

The driver of the Malibu, Donald G. Rippy, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The passenger of the Malibu was also taken to a hospital.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Battaglia appeared disoriented and confused at the scene. Battaglia was arrested and investigators obtained a search warrant for his blood.

An investigation by the Patrol's Major Crash Investigation Unit showed that, according to the vehicle's "black box," Battaglia's vehicle was traveling at 82 miles per hour just before the impact, and at 78 miles per hour at impact.

"It's appropriate that this man serve time in prison for his crimes," Zahnd said. "Even though the defendant did not intend on killing anyone, the fact remains that Mr. Rippy was tragically taken from his family because the defendant chose to drive well over the speed limit while under the influence of a cocktail of prescription drugs."

An analysis of Battaglia's blood showed it contained amphetamine, alprazolam, carisoprodol, hydroxybuproprion, and meprobamate. All of those substances are contained in legal prescription medications, but Battaglia did not have a prescription for alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

Zahnd said his office would recommend Battaglia serve 10 years in prison for his crimes. Battaglia's defense attorneys could ask the court to impose any lesser sentence, including probation.

Battaglia remains in custody with bond set at $50,000 and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.