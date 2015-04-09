Cain comes through in 8th with 2-run homer for Royals

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 8. The Royals defeated the White Sox 7-5. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Lorenzo Cain hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning for his third hit and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 Wednesday night.

Cain homered off Zach Putnam (0-1), the fourth White Sox pitcher, after Alcides Escobar led off the inning with a single for his third hit.

Wade Davis (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Greg Holland, who had 46 saves last year, worked the ninth for his first save. Royals relievers Jason Frasor, Kelvin Herrera, Davis and Holland combined for four scoreless innings, striking out five, after Danny Duffy exited.

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer in the third for the Royals. Homer homered after Mike Moustakas was hit by a pitch and Lorenzo Cain singled.

Tyler Flowers homered with two outs in the second with Adam LaRoche and Gordon Beckham aboard to give the White Sox a 3-1 lead.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana yielded five runs on nine hits, a walk and two hit batters. Duffy went five-plus innings, permitting five runs on eight hits.

The White Sox have lost 13 of their past 16 games to the Royals and have been outscored 86-43.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Chris Sale, who broke his right foot in spring training, said he is set to start Sunday against the Twins. "I was hurt. I'm not hurt anymore," Sale said. "I think it's time to take blinders off and run the race." . White Sox RHP Jake Petricka, who is on the disabled list with an upper back strain, threw a bullpen session on the Tuesday off day and could come off the disabled list next week.

Royals: LF Alex Gordon, who has right wrist surgery in December, will likely be rested Thursday. Manager Ned Yost said Gordon experienced wrist soreness in spring training when he played a day game after a night game and "we sat him three days" after that. Yost said rookie OF Paulo Orlando would start in left.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP John Danks is 7-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 16 career starts against the Royals. He is 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA in 10 career outings at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez makes his KC debut after signing as a free agent on December 29.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.