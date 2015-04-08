Vandals desecrate Islamic Center of Kansas City

Video captured two vandals desecrating the Islamic Center of Kansas City.

The vandals spray painted cruel and vulgar words and symbols. Some of the graffiti is Satanic in nature. The initial efforts to remove the graffiti have not been entirely successful so a pressure washing is needed.

Mustafa Hussein, the center's service manager is disappointed but not shocked. He said the center has seen two similar acts in its 34 years in Kansas City.

"We don't live in a perfect world," Hussein said. "There are people . . . who will hate you no matter what. You cannot change the color of your skin. You cannot change your background."

He said no one should take a religious disagreement and turn it into something so hateful and illegal.

"I may not want to interact with you. I may not want to be a friend with you," he said. "But I will not act in a way to hurt you because that's not just."

Police will review the video. If the vandals are caught, Hussein would like to have a conversation with them about his religion of peace.

"I would like them to speak freely," Hussein said. "They can say we hate you because of one, two or three. But don't just say we hate you because you are Muslim."

