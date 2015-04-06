Royals no "Cinderella" team

Royals Opening Day was a day to remember for Jeff and Nickie Huerter. Not only did the KC fans take in Kansas City's 10-1 victory over the White Sox, but they "tied the knot" during pregame.

Couples gets hitched outside the K before Opening Day

While the Kansas City Royals were one of the "feel good" stories of 2014, that feeling has not carried over to this year.

While baseball analysts disagree about which team should be favored to win the World Series, they do agree that it will not be the Royals.

Whether it's ESPN, Fox Sports or the MLB network, the "experts" do not think the Royals will be in the hunt.

In fact, almost no one has Kansas City even qualifying for the playoffs.

It's enough to make a fan of the "boys in blue," blue.

Fox Sports has the Royals finishing 4th in the American League Central. That's out of five teams. Not good.

But, Fox Sports isn't alone. ESPN also has KC coming in 4th.

Sporting News (the Baseball Bible) agrees. They write that the Royals will not win their division.

The Big Lead (whatever that is), has eight experts, and only one picked Kansas City to win the AL Central.

I even searched around and found the predictions of some smaller outlets like the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader. They have the Royals struggling to finish just ahead of last place Minnesota.

Great.

While Royals fans look at this team and see a group of young guys poised to build on last year's success, the nation clearly sees KC as a flash in the pan. A team that got hot at the right time.

We see pitching, speed and defense, but the experts see no power, little hitting and a pitching staff that lost its "ace."

They don't respect the Royals way of winning.

Doing the little things right means very little to a generation which has grown up on juiced players and juiced baseballs.

They see Kansas City's sweep through the Angels and Orioles as a fluke.

Maybe they're right.

Just don't tell the teams KC blew though last season.

They believe.

