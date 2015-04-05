Several teens arrested on Plaza after cars damaged in viral prank

Mayor Sly James signed a new curfew law Friday requiring most teens to leave the Country Club Plaza and four other entertainment districts earlier starting tonight. No problems were reported Friday night.

A Prairie Village woman believes her daughter and her friend were targeted as the "token white kids" cited for violating the curfew at the Country Club Plaza over the weekend.

A Prairie Village woman believes her daughter and her friend were targeted as the "token white kids" cited for violating the curfew at the Country Club Plaza over the weekend.

Big issues on the Country Club Plaza are coming back up after a mob of teens flooded the shopping center last weekend, and it turned dangerous.

Three people are in custody in connection to a late night shooting on the Country Club Plaza.

Two boys, ages 13 and 16, and a 15-year-old girl were shot Saturday night on the Country Club Plaza. Mayor Sly James was nearby and shoved into a flower bed by his security detail. James on Sunday pledged action this week to deal with violence in Kansas City's tony shopping and entertainment district.

Lack of parental control and opportunities for teens were among the causes cited as factors leading to the violent Saturday night at the Country Club Plaza.

Kansas City, Missouri's Police Chief has a new plan for cutting down on problems in The Plaza. We'll see if it works this weekend.

The Country Club Plaza is almost always a busy place, especially on Friday night. This Friday night, police were hoping it was busy, but peaceful, as Police Chief Darryl Forte rolled out a new plan to

Several juveniles have been arrested after police say they damaged at least three vehicles on the County Club Plaza. A person in the group posted a video of the alleged crime on Facebook.

Several teens were arrested after police say they damaged at least three vehicles on the Country Club Plaza.

What they are accused of doing is a dangerous prank that has become a growing trend across social media. "Put 'em in a coffin" is a phrase describing pranksters who leap back-first onto cars, emulating a coffin.

Besides damaging vehicles during the prank, teens have also been seen online dropping their body weight on store displays and landscaping.

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte said in a tweet a little after 3 a.m. Sunday that there was heavy police presence in the popular shopping district and the teens still thought they could get away with destruction of property. Police have not said whether the vandalism occurred Saturday night or early Sunday.

Forte said officers even observed the teens standing on the hood of vehicles. A person in the group apparently posted on Facebook a video of the young people jumping onto the hoods of vehicles. KCTV5 removed the audio from the video because of the repeated profanities and slurs.

"The juveniles were arrested for breaking the law. Once again I'll share that arrests are made based on behavior and nothing else," Forte tweeted.

Forte did not say what charges the young people will face. No injuries were reported.

The Kansas City Police Department declined KCTV5 News' request for comment on the incident. However, Forte told KCTV5 that officers "continue to engage at the level necessary to prevent crime and to keep everyone safe."

Forte also said officers will continue to focus on the disobedient, and there will be no tolerance for lawbreakers.

"I've practiced this approach since I was appointed," he said.

On Monday, Forte wrote about the Plaza situation at length on his blog. He said his officers show "a great deal of respect and patience" for the youth who throng on the Plaza. He said officers will prevent crime and ensure everyone is safe while at the Plaza.

"As I have communicated previously, everyone is welcome to enjoy all parts of our city. All I and others ask is that everyone – old and young alike – adhere to the laws and be respectful of themselves and others. We will not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes safety or behavior that involves any type of destruction of property," Forte wrote. "Patience and understanding will be shown to everyone, and a zero-tolerance strategy will not be deployed. There is no reason to punish the law-abiding majority for the negative actions of the minority. Those who enjoy the Plaza will dictate our response – we will engage at the level necessary to prevent crime and to keep everyone safe."

Forte asked parents, guardians and concerned loved ones to set a positive example by encouraging teens and explaining to young people "why it is important to be good citizens." Click here to read more.



KCTV5 reached out to Kansas City Mayor Sly James on Sunday, but James, who is up for re-election on Tuesday, did not make any statements on Sunday.

James signed a new curfew in 2011 requiring most teens to leave the Plaza and four other entertainment districts by 9 p.m. This occurred after gunfire broke out near him.The curfew goes in effect from the Friday before Memorial Day through the last Sunday in September.

The curfew from the end of September through the end of May is 11 p.m.

The summer curfew is in effect in the five entertainment districts for teens 17 years old and younger, not accompanied by a parent or guardian. Besides the Plaza, the other entertainment districts are downtown, Westport, the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District and Zona Rosa.

Some Kansas City Council members and community leaders have criticized the Kansas City Police Department for failing to cite whites for violating the curfew law.

"We use curfew enforcement as a last resort. It's not about race, it's about keeping our young people safe," Forte said in a tweet. "Fear not, as of last week not a single curfew violation had been issued on the Plaza. Most kids follow rules/laws."

Click here to see the entire city ordinance. The ordinance exempts teens: "When the person under 18 years of age is returning directly home from a school activity, entertainment, recreational activity or dance."

If you have any video or photos from Saturday night, please share them with us.

