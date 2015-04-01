Ella awestruck after elves sneak dream house into her backyard

Work began Friday on construction of Ella's Make-A-Wish playhouse after a Raymore HOA relented and said the playhouse could be built in the backyard of the little girl who is battling leukemia.

A girl battling cancer wanted a playhouse for her backyard, and Make-A-Wish is willing to grant her dream. But a Raymore homeowners association is refusing to allow construction. Outrage has grown across the country over the denial.

Wednesday has been a dream come true for Ella and her family as her playhouse is finally in place, and it's not going anywhere.

A seemingly simple wish by a little girl battling leukemia made national headlines, but now the pastel yellow playhouse with white trim is ready for Ella Schultz in her backyard.

Workers and volunteers for construction giant J.E. Dunn spent Wednesday morning getting the playhouse into Ella's backyard.

And her mother, Jennifer, did her part to ensure the reveal was a total surprise.

"It's a secret!" Schultz said. "I put a movie in and turned it up really loud so she couldn't hear anything."

Ella has been fighting leukemia since last year and spent weeks in the hospital. Make-A-Wish officials offered to grant her dream, and the 6-year-old asked for a playhouse.

The Stone Gate Homeowners Association rejected the plans, saying such a structure would violate the neighborhood covenants. The little girl broke down in tears.

A viewer alerted KCTV5 about the situation. Our stories garnered national attention and prompted the HOA to have a change of heart.

Jeff Miller, superintendent for J.E. Dunn, said it was a special project.

"Once we found out what this was all about and Ella Jo's story, it was pretty easy to get people to help," Miller said. "Once we heard this story, everyone wanted to do it. We didn't have trouble finding volunteers."

The house, which weighs about 2,000 pounds, has a second floor and includes a pretty pink front door and a matching porch swing. Her name is emblazoned in pink across the top of the house.

“She's sick all the time so this is her getaway right here. She can control who goes in who goes out,” her father Pete Schultz said. “She deserves this. Her happiness means more than anything to us. The fact that she's home and able to have this is a miracle in and of itself.”

Ella's parents got a preview Wednesday morning, and they were overwhelmed as they anticipated their little girl's reaction.

"It's her colors! She is going to love this," Jennifer Schultz said. "Our new problem is going to be getting her out of it. She's going to be like, 'Can I sleep in it?'"

One of the volunteers made Ella a pillow with her name embroidered on it. Ella was truly awe struck as she explored her new playhouse Wednesday evening. "I like it," she shyly declared.

“You see stories like this all the time and it's not supposed to happen to you - so just everybody thank you,” Pete Schultz said.

There are more reasons to smile in the Schultz household.

Ella is responding well to treatments.

"She is doing great. She is doing amazing," Jennifer Schultz said. "I think now we're in the maintenance of her chemo treatment that things will slow down and she should start being more like she was."

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved