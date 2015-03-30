Faith, laughter help Royals superfan recover after shot by would-be burglars

The community is rallying around a Royals superfan who is recovering in an area hospital after he was shot during a home invasion robbery that claimed the life of a 16-year-old burglar.

Jimmy Faseler is ready to get out of the hospital, and he is speaking out for the first time about how his faith and laughter are getting him through this traumatic ordeal.

It's been a week and a half since Jimmy Faseler was shot when police said he interrupted three people breaking into his home.

Last fall, Faseler became a symbol for the Royals postseason run. So, when he was shot on March 20, friends, family, strangers and players alike were all pulling for him. First baseman Eric Hosmer even made a video to cheer him up.

Faseler has been asked by detectives not to talk about what happened, but he says from the moment he was shot, despite having critical injuries that had him on life support for two days, he knew he would survive.

"I'm a man of faith," he says. "So even in the moment it happened I knew I'd be OK."

Jimmy works at Shelterwood Academy, a residential home where kids from all over the country come as a last resort.

It started as a job while he was getting his master's degree, but he says it's become his calling.

"What I've dedicated my life to is helping others," he said.

So, when Faseler found out a teenage boy died after apparently being shot by one of the suspects, he was heartbroken.

"From my perspective I couldn't have done anything to prevent it. It's a shame and it's not fair to his family or friends," he said.

Faseler says he's overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, and if there's a silver lining, it's that people are getting to learn about the real him.

"I'm not just this goofy fat guy that dances on TV," he said. "There's a part of me that's serious about people, relationships and serious about making the community better."

Faseler didn't want this story to be all serious.

He wanted some laughter even in light of what he's been through. Even his board at the hospital shows his sense of humor. It's a big part of how he lives his life and deals even with life-threatening situations, cracking jokes with the EMT rushing him to the hospital.

And then there was the moment he woke up.

"Dr. Heart was the surgeon," he said. "She saved my life, and apparently when I woke up I held her hand and looked into her eyes and asked her to marry me."

Faseler hopes to be released on Tuesday. He said he will stay with relatives. His number one goal is making it to Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his medical expenses. Click here to donate.

