UMKC player named school's first All-America

UMKC sophomore guard Martez Harrison was named to the honorable mention Associated Press All-American team on Monday, becoming the first men's basketball player in school history to earn the honor.

The accolade means he was named on at least one ballot by a voting AP member on their first, second or third team.

The Kansas City product was named the WAC Player of the Year this season after leading the league in scoring (17.5 points per game), total steals (60) and total assists (129).

He helped UMKC to second place in the regular season standings and the second seed in the conference tournament, both matching the highest ever finish by the school.

Harrison attended Kansas City's University Academy High School.

