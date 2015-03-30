Thieves caught on camera burglarizing Overland Park storage unit - KCTV5

Thieves caught on camera burglarizing Overland Park storage units

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Overland Park police say the thieves cut the feed on a surveillance camera at Double Diamond Storage, 7360 W. 162nd St., but they missed a second camera. Overland Park police say the thieves cut the feed on a surveillance camera at Double Diamond Storage, 7360 W. 162nd St., but they missed a second camera.
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

A pair of burglars who robbed some storage units earlier this month tried to cover their tracks, but they didn't succeed.

Overland Park police say the thieves cut the feed on a surveillance camera at Double Diamond Storage, 7360 W. 162nd St., but they missed a second camera.

It shows two men walking past several times.

Police say a week ago the two men cut through a back fence and broke into 11 storage lockers. They stole more than $1,500 worth of stuff.

Earlier this month there was a similar crime at a storage facility in Lee's Summit.

Thieves cut a hole in the fence at the Storage Mart, 24610 E. U.S. Highway 50. They pushed surveillance cameras toward the sky to conceal the theft. Then they broke into 25 storage units.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.