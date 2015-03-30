Thieves caught on camera burglarizing Overland Park storage units

Overland Park police say the thieves cut the feed on a surveillance camera at Double Diamond Storage, 7360 W. 162nd St., but they missed a second camera.

A pair of burglars who robbed some storage units earlier this month tried to cover their tracks, but they didn't succeed.

Overland Park police say the thieves cut the feed on a surveillance camera at Double Diamond Storage, 7360 W. 162nd St., but they missed a second camera.

It shows two men walking past several times.

Police say a week ago the two men cut through a back fence and broke into 11 storage lockers. They stole more than $1,500 worth of stuff.

Earlier this month there was a similar crime at a storage facility in Lee's Summit.

Thieves cut a hole in the fence at the Storage Mart, 24610 E. U.S. Highway 50. They pushed surveillance cameras toward the sky to conceal the theft. Then they broke into 25 storage units.

