Olathe Northwest grad named consensus All-America

The man who said "no thank you" to both Kansas and Kansas State has been named an All-American.

Olathe Northwest High School grad Willie Cauley-Stein has been named to both the Associated Press and National Association of Basketball Coaches first-string All-America teams.

Monday's announcement means that the 7' tall center is the 25th consensus All-American in Kentucky basketball history.

Cauley-Stein has physically dominated opponents to the tune of nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game - numbers that would be much more impressive, had he played more in Kentucky's two-platoon system.

The junior only played 26 minutes a game. Cauley-Stein grew up in western Kansas, before moving to Olathe before his junior year in high school.

He lived with the family of former Chiefs star Will Shields, whose son, Shavon, played basketball with Cauley-Stein.

Cauley-Stein's play has been a big reason Kentucky is 36-0, and will play for Wisconsin at the Final Four.

