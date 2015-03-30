Royals' Buck O'Neil Legacy Seat back in 2015

He was a Kansas City legend. The man who almost single-handily kept Kansas City's Negro League history alive.

To pay tribute to Buck O'Neil, the Royals will once again choose deserving fans to sit in the Buck O'Neil Legacy Seat.

Since the program began in 2007, thousands of fans have been honored.

They sit in the same seat O'Neil used while scouting almost every Royals game.

The honorees have been everything from soldiers to business leaders and beloved teachers to community leaders.

The Opening Day honoree will be longtime Royals employee Dean Taylor, who played a major role in putting together last year's American League championship team.

The former assistant general manager and Lee's Summit resident spent 39 years in baseball, most with the Royals.

