Some businesses cheer plans for different Kansas City prison

Some Kansas City business and city officials are applauding the state's plans to convert a facility near downtown Kansas City into a minimum-security prison, saying it will be a vast improvement over the current facility, which houses around 400 people at night but releases them into the community every day.

The state plans to convert the Kansas City Community Release Center in the West Bottoms by this fall because it needs the beds to house minimum security prisoners in a secure environment, Corrections Director George Lombardi said. The inmates will not be released during the day.

Kansas City officials are thrilled that many of the inmates will no longer be loitering or wandering through downtown before returning to the center at night. The release center mostly houses ex-felons who were arrested for such offenses as trespassing, drunk and disorderly behavior, theft or property damage. They were released from state prison but had nowhere else to go.

"They do need the beds, and we need to not have 410 individuals released every morning into our community," said Downtown Council Vice President Sean O'Byrne.

The problem has become more important as the downtown and the West Bottoms continue their revival and attract more residents, businesses and tourist attractions, he said.

Lombardi acknowledges the city's complaints but said the center is being converted mostly because the state needs the beds to deal with an increasing prison population.

The prison also will have a medical unit, unlike the release center. The city has paid for an average of more than 400 ambulance calls to the center every year, often requiring transportation to emergency care at Truman Medical Center, The Kansas City Star reported.

"That lack (of medical services) at the facility was very costly to us, including on the medical providers," said Mike Schumacher, assistant to City Manager Troy Schulte. "We're very supportive of this change."

Not everyone is sure about the change, including Crosby Kemper III, executive director of the Kansas City Public Library, where many of the release center residents received help with job applications, computer skills and other services. He said it will be more expensive to provide those services and he's concerned those people will no longer get help.

Chris Kruse, an ex-offender at the release center, said the center is a safe place for parolees to stay while they rebuild their lives.

"What they're doing is they're messing with a really good asset," said Kruse, who wondered where parolees will go for help.

Lombardi said the current residents will get services and the department will work with local agencies to help future parolees transition from the prison into the community.

"We're not going to throw them out on the street," he said.

