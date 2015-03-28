21-year-old driver charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Independence police and emergency crews swarmed the deadly hit-and-run crash at U.S. Highway 24 and Blue Mills Road about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Theron M. Stockbridge faced a Jackson County judge for the first time Monday. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

A 21-year-old Sibley man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Independence.

Police say Stockbridge rear-ended another car while it was stopped at a red light at U.S. Highway 24 and Blue Mills Road about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The driver of that car, Aaron C. Overman, of Buckner, died at the hospital.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was driving home when he and several other people saw the crash happen.

"I was coming around the curb and saw the impact and a car shoot off down into the ditch," he said.

Police say a 2008 Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 24 when it rear-ended a 2014 Mazda 6 that was stopped at a red light at Blue Mills Road.

"We came up on the scene ... several of us stopped, went up to the car and realized the victim was probably deceased at that time," the witness said.

The driver of the Dodge truck took off and at least two men saw the driver trying to get away, so they tried to stop the suspect.

"I jumped in my car and chased him as well ... tried to box him in until police arrived," the witness said.

The witness said police chased a suspect who jumped out of a truck ran north across the highway into an industrial park west of Fort Osage High School in a wooded area.

Overman worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He leaves behind a wife and other family.

