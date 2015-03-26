Kansas City man convicted of raping 70-year-old woman

A Jackson County jury on Wednesday found Jason L. Berry guilty of rape, sexual abuse and burglary. He was acquitted of attempted sodomy.

A 29-year-old Kansas City man will be sentenced in May for raping a 70-year old woman in her home.

The victim testified Tuesday that the man broke into her home last May and raped her.

Berry's attorney argued that evidence suggested someone else raped the woman. Berry denied the allegations.

Berry is being held without bond while awaiting sentencing on May 21.

