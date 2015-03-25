Kansas State's Marcus Foster, Tre Harris dismissed from team

Leading scorer Marcus Foster and two other players will not suit up for the Kansas State Wildcats next season.

Coach Bill Weber announced Tuesday that Foster and freshmen reserve Tre Harris had been dismissed from the team, and guard Jevon Thomas will transfer.

Weber said in a statement that Foster and Harris did not live up to standards the school sets for its players, but he did not elaborate. He said Thomas decided he wanted to move closer to home.

After a sterling freshmen season, Foster's play deteriorated this season. He was suspended for three games and removed from the starting lineup at times.

Thomas led the team with 102 assists and started 25 games, but also was briefly kicked him off the team before a road game against Texas.

