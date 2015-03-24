Kansas high court weighs serial killer John Robinson's death penalty sentence

The state's high court on Tuesday was expected to hear legal challenges involving the case of 71-year-old John E. Robinson.

The Kansas Supreme Court is weighing the convictions and death sentence of a serial killer who stuffed the bodies of some victims into barrels.

The high court heard legal arguments Tuesday involving 71-year-old John E. Robinson Sr. and gave no indication when it may rule.

The Olathe man was convicted and sentenced to die in 2003 in Kansas for the deaths of 27-year-old Suzette Trouten, of Newport, MI, and 21-year-old Izabela Lewicka, of West Lafayette, IN. The first bodies were found in 2000.

He also received a life sentence in Kansas for the murder of a woman whose body was never found. He was sentenced to life terms in Missouri after pleading guilty to five other killings.

Robinson's attorneys argued Tuesday his conviction and death sentence should be overturned, citing prosecutorial and juror misconduct. They filed more than 100 claims over 800-plus-pages of documents. Johnson County prosecutors countered the verdicts and sentences were appropriate.

The deaths date back to 1985 and some of the legal debates centered on that only two of the murders happened after Kansas reinstated the death penalty, and those prior deaths can't be used to justify the death penalty.

"How would it make sense if that's what the legislature is trying to criminalize that we wouldn't start counting the bodies until July 1, 1994?" Justice Eric Rosen said

Robinson's attorneys are claiming juror misconduct because a juror brought a Bible into deliberations. They also claimed prosecutors provided false information to jurors, such as Debbie Faith watching her mother's murder, and those actions should lead to the conviction being overturned.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved