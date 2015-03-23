Has 'one-and-done' recruiting hurt Kansas basketball?

For 100-plus years, the goal at Kansas has been simple: recruit the best possible basketball players. But, has that game plan backfired in recent years on Coach Bill Self? Since the one-and-done college basketball era began in 2005, Kansas has signed a number of players who were expected to jump to the NBA after their one mandated year of college play. But Self's best teams have featured players who stayed at KU for two, three or even four years.



His 2008 national championship team had zero one-and-done players on the roster. It was built around seniors Darnell Jackson, Sasha Kaun and Russell Robinson, juniors Brandon Rush and Mario Chalmers and sophomores Darrell Arthur and Sherron Collins.



Since then, the Jayhawks have featured four guys who jumped to the pros after just one season. Not one has carried Kansas to NCAA tournament success.



Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid went 1-3 in the 2014 NBA draft, but their KU team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in game two.



Josh Selby jumped ship after one year in Lawrence. He was the 49th pick of the 2011 NBA draft, eventually playing in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. Selby played a minor role on a KU team that reached the regional final.



Xavier Henry was the 12th pick of the 2010 draft, but his Jayhawks team was shocked in its second NCAA game by Northern Iowa.



While those results are greatly disappointing, they are balanced out by the success Kentucky has had with one-and-done players.



The Wildcats are 36-0 this season, and feature a deep, talented roster, which is built around a bunch of one-and-done recruits.



The key has been Coach John Calipari's ability to convince some of those "five-star" recruits to stay more than one season.



Kentucky has already won one NCAA title in the one-and-done era, and are heavy favorites to win another championship this year.



So, should Kansas continue to recruit the best possible players, even if their stated goal is to leave after one year? Or should Self recruit a few kids who do not project as NBA first-round picks and keep them around for three or four years?



The three- and four-year guys have teams like Oklahoma and Wichita State in the Sweet 16, while KU's higher-rated recruits stand by, watching the tournament on KCTV5.



Is it possible to have a few one-and-one guys while building the majority of the roster around guys who want to be at Kansas for longer than just one year?



It seems like the perfect scenario, but is that really possible?



One thing does seem certain: Wichita State's older, more experience players played better than KU's young roster. That fact has thousands of Jayhawk fans questioning their team's one-and-done recruiting philosophy.



