Support swells for Royals superfan after shot during burglary attempt

Jimmy Faseler with a bottle of Crown Ale while in the hospital

Family and friends have identified the teen killed as Dylan Thompson, of Independence.

Dustin Donlan, 18, left, and Phillip A Kisner, 41, both of Independence, have been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

People are using the hashtag #BounceBackJimmy online to support Jimmy Faseler, right, who shook his belly to fame as a Royals super fan and even made it to ESPN Sports Center.

The community is rallying around a Royals superfan who was shot during a deadly home invasion.

People are using the hashtag #BounceBackJimmy online to support Jimmy Faseler. He may be known to some for his hypnotic belly dance on the Jumbotron at Kauffman Stadium. His jiggling went viral as the "Kauffman twerk" and got him onto the field for a game with the Kansas City Royals in 2013. Royals first basemen Eric Hosmer was among those sending good wishes to Faseler since the shooting.

Independence police said Faseler came home late Friday night to find three intruders in his home. During the confrontation, he was shot and a 16-year-old suspect died. Jimmy Faseler told detectives that he wasn't armed.

The shootings happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ellison Way near East 23rd Street South and Highway 291.

"It didn't seem like the neighborhood was unsafe, but now I'm beginning to wonder," neighbor Carol Barnes said.

Phillip A Kisner, 41, and Dustin Donlan, 18, both of Independence, have been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. In Missouri, suspects can be charged with second-degree murder while committing a felony and an accomplice dies.

The two suspects came face-to-face with a Jackson County judge for the first time Monday during an arraignment.

Faseler is still in the hospital with serious injuries, but family and friends are relieved that he's at least now conscious and cracking jokes. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his medical expenses. Click here to donate.

Friends of Faseler held a prayer vigil Monday night at LifeConnection Church in Independence where Faseler has attended for a number of years. Friends and family members came together to pray for God to sustain Faseler through these challenging times.

"We deeply care for him and the situation that happened is completely tragic, but we're here because we hope and we have faith that God's going to do something really great," Caleb Foreman said.

The victim's brother, J.J. Faseler, said he was touched by the outpouring of support for his brother.

"Obviously these people love Jimmy. These are his close friends," J.J. Faseler said. "It's really encouraging to see them come out."

While Jimmy Faseler has a fun-guy persona, there's much more to him that that. He works at Shelterwood Academy, which is a residential home for troubled kids, where co-workers said he offers conditional love to those who desperately need the support.

Carson Conover, pastor at Life Connection, said Jimmy Faseler deeply cares about people especially youth.

"He invests a lot of his time and energy into teenagers and caring for them," he said.

Prayers also offered for Thompson's family, and they said Jimmy Faseler will have a tough time knowing a teen died from his injuries. They also said they know it will strengthen his resolve to lift up troubled teens.

